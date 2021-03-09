Bissinger’s gets chocolate bunny decorating kits ready for Easter

ST. LOUIS – Pretty soon kids will be hopping up and down Easter morning as they enjoy their chocolate bunnies, but they can also decorate their own chocolate bunny.

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate started making these bunnies before Easter 2020 for Bissinger’s and as they were promoting the idea the pandemic began. So everyone needed something to do as they enjoyed an Easter at home.

Chief Chocolate Officer Dan Able Jr. said now they are selling even more than last year.

They start by making an 8 ounce chocolate Easter bunny. They then pop them out of the molds and get ready to box them up. The bunnies come with naturally colored chocolate paint and paint brushes.

Click here to get your bunny.