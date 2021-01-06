BJC HealthCare expects the general public to have access to COVID vaccinations “several months into 2021”

ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare has been vaccinating their healthcare workers with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and say that the next group to have access to the COVID vaccine will be essential workers, such as teachers, food service workers, first responders and “those who support critical infrastructures such as power and utilities.”

BJC said the vaccine will then go to those who have conditions that put them at a high-risk for complications from COVID-19. That includes those who are 65 and older.

The healthcare provider expects the general public to have access to the vaccine “several months into 2021.” They said vaccinations will “likely be coordinated by local public health departments.”

