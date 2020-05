ST. LOUIS, Mo. – BJC Healthcare has furloughed nearly ten percent of its staff. The company cut 2,962 workers last week.

BJC Expects furloughs to last eight weeks. Depending on patient volumes some workers could return sooner.

Revenues declined at hospitals when they canceled non-emergency care to deal with the outbreak. Now it is just the opposite, as doctors and hospitals encourage patients to return and to make use of emergency rooms when needed.