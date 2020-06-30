BJC Healthcare loosens visitor restrictions

ST. LOUIS – With careful attention to managing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 BJC healthcare begins a less restrictive visitor policy Tuesday, June 30.

The revised policy will allow one visitor per patient in outpatient, inpatient, and surgical settings, where the BJC policy currently allows two visitors. Two visitors will be allowed for children, expectant mothers, and end-of-life patients.

• All visitors must still pass temperature and symptom screenings and adhere to universal masking requirements.

• Patients will still be encouraged to come alone whenever possible or consider virtual visitors when available.

• Visitors will be encouraged to limit movement throughout the buildings, practice social distancing when in public spaces, and remain at the bedside as much as possible during their visit.

• Visitors will be required to sign in and out of inpatient units.

For more information click here