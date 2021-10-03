BJC HealthCare system is offering several free flu shot clinics

ST. LOUIS – It’s flu season which means it’s time to get those inoculations. BJC HeatlhCare is helping by offering several free flu shot clinics.

These shots are for residents 6 months and older. Sign up is required in advance.

BJC will be following safety precautions like COVID-19 symptom screening, mandatory masking and social distancing.

Health insurance is not required.

The clinic on Sunday, Oct. 3rd will be at the Clayton Avenue building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next clinic will be Friday, Oct. 8th at St. Charles Community College from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be another clinic on Saturday, Oct. 9th at The Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 10th there are two clinics. The first at Clayton Avenue building form 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium from 9 a.m. 2 p.m.

If you’re concerned about getting the flue shot and a Covid vaccine, the CDC says you can get them both at the same time and one won’t interfere with the other.

The flu season can run from now until spring. SSM Health is reporting zero flu cases throughout its system so far this flu season.

Last year, there were few flu cases reported. That is attributed to widespread mask use and social distancing.