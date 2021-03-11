BJC medical expert discusses what we’ve learned after one year of COVID

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It’s been more than a year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States. A St. Louis Infectious Disease Specialist has high praise for health care providers and the public in making big changes to deal with the pandemic.

Dr. Hilary Babcock, director of infection prevention at BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine, said there is more to learn about the virus, but it has been remarkable to see how the medical community was able to pivot quickly to meet the challenge.

Babock said all the hospital and medical systems in the St. Louis area responded immediately and professionally to take care of COVID patients and implement measures to stop the spread of the virus.

She said local health care officials made it a priority to communicate with each other about what was important and what changes were being made along the way during the year of the pandemic.

“We’ve learned that we can pivot faster than we thought we probably could before, so we were able to make changes on both the way that we take care of patients, where we take care of patients, how that care is delivered, how we get staff to the places that they’re needed,” Babock said. “We’re really able to make changes that before always looked really heard but when you really have to do them you just have to do them.”

Babcock said we also learned that community interventions like masking and distancing are really critical to controlling the spread of the virus.

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Babcock below:

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News