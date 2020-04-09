Breaking News
BJC opens pop-up markets in hospitals so workers don’t have to go to grocery stores

ST. LOUIS - In an effort to make life a little easier for the workers in its hospitals, BJC has partnered with a food distributor to create pop-up markets.

They are set up in the cafeterias of each of BJC's 14 hospitals so employees can buy essentials including pre-made meals.

The pop-up markets will carry essential items like bread, eggs, pasta, and pre-made meals. They even keep toilet paper in stock.

BJC says they hope health care workers, hospital employees and even patient families who are at higher risk of being exposed and will save them a trip to the store before or after a shift.

A spokesperson said the prices are in line with grocery stores and the pop-up markets are restocked every day.

