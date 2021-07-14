Video: Black bear nearly hit by truck near Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo.– There are more black bear sightings in populated areas in Missouri and one bear near Lake of the Ozarks was nearly hit by a truck in Camdenton.

A security camera at Scuttlebutt’s Bar & Grill shows the bear running up to the edge of traffic on Highway 54 in downtown Camdenton. He then runs back through the camera picture, running off towards the woods.

The bear, referred to as Bobby in the bar’s Facebook post, has also been making unannounced appearances around the town.

The Laclede County Record is reporting a bear was also spotted in downtown Lebanon, Missouri near Gasconade Park Tuesday night. Officials are asking people to leave the bear alone and call the police if you feel like it is threatening humans or pets.

The St. Louis region has seen its share of bear spottings this spring and summer. There have been sightings in Richmond Heights, Chesterfield, Fenton, Jefferson County, Wentzville, and more.

Just last week, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Missouri is home to 800 black bears with about a 9% annual growth population.

A department of conservation wildlife damage control biologist told us last month this a “new normal” in urban areas.