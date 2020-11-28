Black Friday brought unexpected experiences in West County

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.- The line for the Polo Ralph Lauren store wrapped around the outside of the store. It was just the beginning of surprises shoppers found at the District in Chesterfield.

Jack Stewart said, “It’s still fun to go out on Black Friday and you know you’re not supposed to be around crowds but that’s half the fun to fight to get the deal.”

He and Carson Herring left Topgolf ready to check out the stores, which were monitoring the number of shoppers and offering sanitizing stations.

Stewart said, “You have to! It’s Black Friday – you know it doesn’t matter what’s going on ha ha ha.”

Herring added, “I’ve been at Target this week and I’ve already seen Black Friday shopping so I’ve already gotten some of the deals but I’ve heard they’re doing some of the deals today we may check out.”

Many West County shoppers were including food and fun with their shopping.

Janene Caylor said, “We wanted to hit two in one. We wanted to hit Topgolf first and we wanted to hit some shopping second.”

Caylor and her family built in a trip to golf. She said, “We’re pretty much doing the same thing we always do, so we’ll go right after this to Black Friday shopping.”

Topgolf is set up as the ultimate outdoor dining experience with the entire east wall open. They’ve also added plastic dividers between bays.

Danielle Kaestner, “They’re doing a really good job social distancing. We’re only allowed six people in a pod. They’re following the guidelines.”

Kaestner is shopping online this year to be safe. In a normal year she said she’d feel safer shopping than golfing, but this outside experience changed that.

While golfing she said, “With shopping I actually know what I’m doing but with this I have no idea ha ha. Ha.” Then she hit the ball straight as an arrow adding, “Well it seems like I know what I’m doing but I don’t.”

Everyone we talked to today had a different answer about how they’re holiday shopping this year, but all of them felt good about it.