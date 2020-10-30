Black Friday begins now; here’s where to shop the best deals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Black Friday is traditionally known as the Friday after Thanksgiving, recognized by long lines, crowded stores, and rushing customers, but in the past 10 years deals have started earlier and earlier, with lines forming on Thanksgiving. This year retailers are starting even earlier, weeks early, in October.



This jumpstart to the savings season may be attributed to the pandemic, with companies wanting to avoid crowded stores and long lines. With more shoppers ordering online, stores are gearing up to meet shipping demands early. Retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy usually offer their biggest deals over Thanksgiving, but not in 2020!



Here’s a look at when sales start (hint, hint: now!) and some of the best deals of the holiday season:

Target:

Target is one of the first retailers to kick off the deals of the 2020 holidays. Their Black Friday deals start now through the end of October. Each week will bring new deals, leaving shoppers coming back for more. This week’s deals include coveted items like the Ring Doorbell, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Bose Bluetooth Speakers, TVs, Tablets, and Alexa devices.

Target’s Black Friday ad.

Walmart:

Walmart has decided to shake things up as well, with their “Deals for Days”. Expect three events of deals for online and in-store customers. The first round begins online on November 4 at 6 p.m., and November 7 at 11 p.m. and in stores at 5 a.m. These deals include Instant Pots, TVs, laptops, toys, RoboVacs, and much more. The second event begins online on November 11 and in-stores November 14. The third and final drop of deals starts online November 25 and in stores November 27.

Walmart’s Black Friday ad.

Costco:

Holiday savings at Costco begin in less than a week! Expect price cuts beginning November 5. If you have a membership you can score deals on Dyson Vacuums, Microsoft Surface Pros, tablets, Christmas decorations, food, and much more. The deals will be running through the entire month until Cyber Monday on November 30.

Costco Black Friday Ad

Sam’s Club:

The next membership club to change things up is Sam’s Club. No longer sticking with the status quo, Sam’s will be offering deals to members, with their “Thanks-Savings Sale”. This sale is starting a little later than the competitors on November 20. The 10 days of deals will get you price cuts on Fitbit Fitness Trackers, jewelry, hair straightners, dog beds, iRobots, espresso machines, and much more. Despite the sale late in the month, the club is also running their November Savings Week starting November 7 – 15. Sneak peaks for the sale come out tomorrow, October 31.

Sam’s Club Black Friday ad.



Home Depot:

Home Depot is dropping its deal preview much earlier than last year, a month early! The sale will begin November 8 running through the beginning of December. Deals include tool boxes, Christmas decorations, drills, ceiling fans, and a lot more home improvement items.

Home Depot Black Friday Ad





Best Buy:

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is live! Giving shoppers even more time to score hot deals. The sale is no longer one day, instead a month-long of savings. There are 8 separate events of deals and steals starting on November 5-8 with the “Wish List Sale”. This is followed by the “Treat Yourself Sale” on November 11, the “Our Coolest Deals Sale” November 12-14, and starting November 16-17 Best Buy members get early access to their entire lineup of sales. Savings include video games, Apple Watches, KitchenAid Mixers, Cannon Cameras, Smart Bikes, and more.

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad.

Macy’s:

Holiday Discounts at the department store starts November 16 online and in stores. Purchases can’t be made until the end of the month, but the Holiday Preview page allows shoppers to bookmark deals and set up alerts for when the sale begins. Big price cuts include a Black & Decker Iron for $3.99, half-price Philosophy shower gel, clothes, Clinique products, Estee Lauder, Ninja Foodie Air Grill, and more.

Macy’s Black Friday Ad