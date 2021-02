ST. LOUIS – Today is the start of Black History Month and the St. Louis African American Caucus will host the raising of the African American Heritage flag at 9:00 a.m. at city hall.

St. Louis is the only U.S. city government to raise the red, black and green flag.

The tradition began about seven years ago. Also today, SLU Hospital will host a black history month celebration for its workers in the hospital chapel.