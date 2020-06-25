Breaking News
Black population continues to decline in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census estimates show that St. Louis is continuing to lose Black residents while the white population holds steady.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show 136,168 Black residents as of last July, or 45.3% of the city’s population. That represents declines of 3,490 from the 2018 estimate and of 21,727 from the 2010 census.

The city’s white population numbered 144,649, or 48.1% of the population, in 2019. That was up by 336 from 2018 and up 591 since 2010.

