Blast of rain, sleet, snow to hit St. Louis, followed by bitter cold temps

ST. LOUIS - A winter weather system will bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to the region Wednesday morning.

It will start as snow after 8:00 a.m. but will quickly transition to a cold rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Before the switch to rain…there may be a brief build-up of slush on roads. High temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 30s. Precipitation should remain mostly snow over our northernmost communities where 2” to 3” is expected by this evening.

For tonight, a strong cold front will crash through the region delivering gusty winds, tumbling temperatures and some light snow and flurries that will last into Thursday morning. Up to 1” of snow is possible tonight in St. Louis with 1” to 2” additional expected across our northern counties. Icy roads may develop for the Thursday morning rush because of flash freeze conditions as temperatures rapidly drop just before sunrise. During the day Thursday, temperatures will settle into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Low temperatures Thursday night will range from 0 to 6!

