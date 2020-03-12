Blasting away possible sources of coronavirus at local schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - The Fort Zumwalt School District has an added weapon being used during Spring Break to blast possible sources of coronavirus.

It’s called the Clorox Total 360. It’s a sprayer that Clorox claims clings to everything near it with a force stronger than gravity.

The sprayer adds an electrostatic charge to the disinfectant mist, which attracts the virus killing agent, and covers all surfaces, even places the Ft. Zumwalt schools staff cannot reach by hand. It dries and is safe-to-the-touch within minutes, workers said.

Disinfecting the entire district is a monumental task. There are 31 facilities—27 of them schools—and more than 170 buses.

Workers used to have to wipe everything down by hand. Not only is the sprayer quicker, it works better.

“Everybody’s doing their part and everyone and they realize they need to take a little extra care to make those parents feel good about having their kids here,” said Superintendent Dr. Bernard DuBray.

The district’s 18,000 students are on spring break this week.

Workers are using the time to hit every room in every building, plus every school bus before students return on Monday.

Workers are also still doing more than spraying. employing “hand-to-hand” virus combat.

“All the custodians in the district have been wiping down walls, handrails, desks,” said Director of Custodial Services DeWayne Adams.

“I’m confident we can provide safe haven for their children to be in and they can feel comfortable that ft. Zumwalt has it taken care of,” Dr. DuBray said. “My message would be we’re doing everything we can to have our buildings in tip-top shape; all of the buses; all of the classrooms so when kids come back they can feel comfortable they’re going to be in a safe environment.”

Though university campuses are turning to continue classes online, there is currently no state provision to do so for elementary, junior high, and high schools, Dr. Dubray said.

Ft. Zumwalt schools may be far cleaner than any other places the students have been.

The district has six machines. They cost about $4,000 each. They are also commonly used in hospitals but are hard to find for anyone looking to buy them. They are out of stock at every supplier we've checked.