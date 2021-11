ST. LOUIS – The Blue Angels fly their St. Louis-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to town Wednesday to promote next year’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show.

The event is scheduled for June 11 and June 12. The show was canceled last year because of COVID. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will welcome the pilots back to St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Early tickets will be available Wednesday, but for now, there is a limited number.

Click here for more information.