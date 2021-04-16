Blue Angels taking Boeing Super Hornet to skies this summer

ST. LOUIS– The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are gearing up for their 2021 season and they will be soaring the skies in the new Missouri-made F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet fighter jets.

Missouripartnership.com reports in 1986, the Blue Angels have been flying in the Missouri-made F/A-18 Hornet. They are manufactured by Boeing at its Defense, Space, and Security facility in St. Louis.

“We deeply appreciate the expertise and operational knowledge Blue Angels past and present have brought to the team and we look forward to enhancing our operations as we fully transition to flying the Super Hornet,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, the Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader.

The Hornet is high power and light weight which allows the team to perform impressive maneuvers, climb rate, and acceleration. The missouripartnership.com also reports the Hornet also allowed the team to perform maneuvers such as the Section High Alpha Pass, a slow, high angle of attack maneuver performed by both Solo pilots.

The Blue Angeles will be in Chesterfield in June of 2022. You can see the entire schedule for the Blue Angeles here.

