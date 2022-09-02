ST. LOUIS – Blueberry Hill is celebrating 50 years as a St. Louis staple with a birthday bash next week.

Blueberry Hill opened on Sept. 8, 1972. Filled with pop culture memorabilia and the legendary Duck Room concert venue, Blueberry Hill is one of St. Louis’ celebrated destinations known for its hamburgers and extensive beer selections.

Owners Joe and Linda Edwards invite the public on Sept. 8 to celebrate the restaurant that brought music, food, and pop culture together under one roof for the past five decades. The party starts at 7 p.m. Thursday when VIPs arrive to walk the Blue Carpet.

Throughout the evening live music will play in the Duck Room, followed by karaoke. Activities will be a champagne toast and birthday cake along with door prizes and raffles, a special anniversary photo booth, and a Blueberry Hill trivia contest.

The owners have also prepared a 1972 opening night video screening, a time capsule opening, and placement of a new time capsule to be opened 10 years in the future.

Many bands play on the same stage Chuck Berry did for many years. Acts such as Ed Sheeran, the Lumineers, John Legend, Nelly, and Grandmaster Flash have performed in the Duck Room.

To learn more about Blueberry Hill’s history check out www.blueberryhill.com or on social media @blueberryhillstl. Blueberry Hill is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 1:30 a.m.