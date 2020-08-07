Blues and Cardinals team up to stress the importance of wearing masks

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and St. Louis Blues released a public service announcement featuring players stressing the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The task force announced the partnership and the videos during its afternoon press briefing.

The 30 second TV spot features Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen. In the PSA the players say, “they may not know much about infectious disease, but they know a little something about wearing a mask”.

The spot goes on to say, “When we all wear masks, we all make saves. Be a team player, wear masks, and we all win”.

It closes with a picture of a goalie mask saying this mask wins games. Then, there is a picture of a medical mask and a player saying this mask saves lives.

There is also a social media video featuring several Blues players as well as Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and player Dexter Fowler.

Dr. Garza, the leader of the task force, shared several studies backing up the importance of wearing face masks.

One study by the St. Louis University School of Public Health compared the number of cases in local zip codes where there was a mask order compared to zip codes where there wasn’t a mask order.

Dr. Garza said the study found the rate of cases in zip codes with mask ordinances, such as St. Louis County, was up to 32% lower compared to where there wasn’t an ordinance, like St. Charles County and St. Louis City.

Dr. Garza also touched on how to decrease transmission in the area. He echoed what he’s been saying for weeks about wearing masks.

He also explained delayed test results isn’t helping the spread of the virus. He says it also slows down contact tracing, something that is already stretched to its limit because of the number of cases.

When it comes mask wearing, he also stressed new CDC findings that 40% of COVID patients are asymptomatic and can transmit the virus at 75% of symptomatic patients.