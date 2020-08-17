Blues beat Canucks in OT, 3-2 in game 3

Brayden Schenn scored on a breakaway 15:06 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday.

Justin Faulk and David Perron scored for St. Louis, the No. 4 seed in the West, which won its first game in the best-of-7 series. Jake Allen made 39 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start since May 7, 2017.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton, the Western hub city, on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, FS-MW).

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 47 saves for Vancouver, the No. 5 seed in the West which had won five straight postseason games.

Perron gave the Blues their first lead of the series by scoring from the left circle off a pass from Ryan O’Reilly to make it 2-1 at 18:02 of the second period.

Pettersson tied the game 2-2 37 seconds later, skating around diving defenseman Colton Parayko after Parayko and partner Marco Scandella misplayed the puck.

Miller scored a power-play goal at 1:19 of the second for a 1-0 lead. Quinn Hughes had an assist to extend his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).

Faulk tied the game at 1-1 scoring off a turnover at 8:16 of the second.

Blues forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen (unfit) did not play. As part of the NHL Return to Play Plan, a team is not permitted to disclose player injury or illness information.

Allen, who did not start in the postseason when the Blues won the Stanley Cup last season, made 37 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 9. He replaced Jordan Binnington, who had lost four starts this postseason.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers didn’t play; he left Game 3 in the third period after he appeared to go headfirst into the boards on a hit by Schenn.