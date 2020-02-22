Blues fans get chance to meet Barclay and support next generation of service dogs

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues are once again training more than just hockey players this season.

The team is in year two of its partnership with Duo Dogs, Inc. to help raise and train Barclay, more popularly known as "The Blues Dog", to one day function as a service dog. Duo Dogs is a nonprofit organization that breeds and trains assistance dogs and then gives them to individual clients with mobility and hearing disabilities as well as facilities in need.

Friday night, fans got to meet the pup face to face at an Urban Chestnut Brewing Company watch party for the Blues game against the Dallas Stars. For $10, fans could take a picture with Barclay, with all proceeds going to Duo Dogs.

"The Blues have been very generous with us in supporting us in lots of our endeavors. We are not-for-profit, so we do everything for our clients and our facilities free of charge," said Duo Dog Executive Director Peggy Musen. It can take at least $39,000 to train service dogs. The pups go to puppy raisers anywhere between 8 weeks to 18 months to help get them socially acclimated and learn basic obedience skills.

The Blues drafted Barclay to the team in January 2019. At the time they were in last place and struggling to win games. A video of Barclay at 10-months-old on the ice with the Blues players went viral gaining over 6 million views. Duo Dogs, Inc. believes that Barclay was "the" game changer the Blues needed to go on and become the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions. The agency was rewarded with a visit from the Stanley Cup during the offseason.

"It’s been a great partnership. We are so indebted to them, and Barclay is going to go on and do great things and he’s going to impact a lot of people’s lives in the future," Musen said. "So, we love the Blues and we love our Barclay."