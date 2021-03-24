Blues home game tickets on sale to general public beginning today

ST. LOUIS – For the first time this season, a limited number of tickets for St. Louis Blues home games will be on sale to the general public.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon. An earlier presale is available to some fans. This comes as fan capacity increases at the Enterprise Center.

Tickets can be purchased in seating pods of two or four and will be available for all remaining Blues home games during the regular season.

Fans who signed up for the team’s Bluenatics program by Tuesday night will receive early access to tickets through a presale starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Blues officials said they are increasing seating capacity at the Enterprise Center to 4,100 starting with the home game Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Previously, a limited number of tickets for home games were only available via presale to season ticket holders due to limited seating capacity.

The Enterprise Center will continue to implement COVID-19 safety precautions. Those include mobile-only tickets, face coverings must be worn at all times, bags are no longer allowed in the arena and the Enterprise Center is now cash-free.

Due to the Enterprise Center not being at full capacity, the retirement ceremony for Chris Pronger’s jersey has been postponed until next year. The ceremony was supposed to happen this year.

Click here to get your tickets.