Blues honor fallen Marine Jared Schmitz with custom jersey

ST. LOUIS – Captain Ryan O’Reilly and other members of the Blues organization dropped off a custom jersey to the mother of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

The St. Charles County native was killed on August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan when a suicide bombing occurred at the airport there.

Schmitz was 20 years old and had deployed to Afghanistan two weeks before he was killed.

“Jared loved the Blues and we will personally forever cherish this gift,” Jared’s father Mark said in a Facebook post.

The jersey has the 2019 Fort Zumwalt South graduate’s name on it and it was signed “by all the players.”

General manager Doug Armstrong, Coach Craig Berube, Captain Ryan O’Reilly and VP of Marketing Mike Caruso brought the jersey over to Mark’s house. The framed jersey also has a plaque on it that reads, “In Honor of Our Hero Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.”