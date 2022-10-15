ST. LOUIS — Blues Hockey is having its rally today and the event is free for everyone.

Celebrate the Blues opening regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Union Station’s Home Opener Rally.

At Union Station, fans can enjoy “music and hockey fun” at the free rally. It’s all part of the Blues’ Dobbs Face-Off Week, which includes music from “My Friend Mike.”

The Blue Crew will also be there, along with Louie. Some of the kid-friendly activities include a Blues inflatable, street hockey stations, and face-painting.

Fans should look to the stage to catch Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber interviewing Doug Armstrong, Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, and Hall-of-Famer Al Macinnis.

St. Louis sportswriter Dan O’Neill will also be signing copies of his new book, “Best of the Blues.”

The rally will be at the Purina Performance Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.