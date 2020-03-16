1  of  2
Breaking News
List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses

Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko sending a message to fans while season is suspended

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Blues and the rest of the NHL are pausing its season because of the coronavirus. Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko may not be on the ice, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about fans. Here is a message he posted on twitter.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News