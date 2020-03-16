Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko sending a message to fans while season is suspended

ST. LOUIS – The Blues and the rest of the NHL are pausing its season because of the coronavirus. Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko may not be on the ice, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about fans. Here is a message he posted on twitter.
