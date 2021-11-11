Blues players honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues celebrated U.S. servicemen and women by honoring the 13 military members killed in Afghanistan this August at their hockey game.

On Thursday night, Blues players wore military green jerseys featuring the names of the fallen service members and donned special stickers on their helmets. They also held a puck drop and moment of silence for the fallen.

“They put their lives on the line for the country, and they deserve to be recognized for that commitment that they make,” said Blues fan Alexander Hoese.

The team also honored the life of St. Louis native Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

“The outpouring of love and people wrapping their arms around Jared and our vets as a whole has gotten us through all of this,” said Schmitz’s Father, Mark Schmitz. “I hope everybody understands how much that means for us.”

The players gave Schmitz’s family a special jersey with his name proudly displayed on the back.

“It’s an incredibly warm feeling to know that you’ve got people cheering for you, crying for you, with you, just wanting to hold you up, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Mark Schmitz.

