Blues pup Barclay gets contract extension as a service dog for the community

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues dog Barclay has agreed to a contract extension and is joining the team full-time as a Duo Dogs Ambassador.

This is the first time a dog has joined a professional sports team in a role like this.

During his contract, Barclay will work to make a positive impact in the community and raise awareness for the good assistance dogs do.

Duo Dogs is a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that trains and connects facility, assistance and ambassador dogs.

Barclay graduates from Duo Dogs at the Enterprise Center Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

“Barclay has always been treated like a member of the team – today we made it official,” vice president of community development and event management Randy Girsch said. “We look forward to integrating him into our programs and utilizing his new skills to provide confidence and comfort to members of the St. Louis community. He represents the best of Duo Dogs and we are excited to continue amplifying their story.”

Barclay first started with the Blues organization in fall 2018 as part of Duo Dogs’ puppy raising program. Front office staff members helped raise Barclay for the first 18 months of his life while working with Duo Dogs’ trainers to teach Barclay some basic skills.

This is during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run, making Barclay the first-ever Stanley Pup Champion. He was then given a custom Purina Stanley Cup championship collar.

Barclay will be working to help calm people experiencing anxiety while at the Enterprise Center, he will make visits to grade schools as part of the Blues Bookworms Reading Program, he will visit children in the hospital, and he will bring attention to Duo’s mission.

“At Duo Dogs, we train and connect dogs to individuals with physical, emotional and social needs,” director of engagement Stacy Maly-Rodgers said. “As our first Ambassador, we know Barclay will help get the word out that the work we do matters and that it changes lives for the better. He feels at home with the Blues, and we know he’ll do an incredible job in his new role.”

Barclay’s new role will continue to be celebrated at Barkin’ for the Blues at Enterprise Center during games against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and Sunday. To benefit Duo Dogs, fans can buy limited edition Barclay-themed autographed mystery pucks at stlauthentics.com.