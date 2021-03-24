Blues pup Barclay gets contract extension as a service dog for the community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues dog Barclay has agreed to a contract extension and is joining the team full-time as a Duo Dogs Ambassador.

This is the first time a dog has joined a professional sports team in a role like this.

During his contract, Barclay will work to make a positive impact in the community and raise awareness for the good assistance dogs do.

Duo Dogs is a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that trains and connects facility, assistance and ambassador dogs.

Barclay graduates from Duo Dogs at the Enterprise Center Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

“Barclay has always been treated like a member of the team – today we made it official,” vice president of community development and event management Randy Girsch said. “We look forward to integrating him into our programs and utilizing his new skills to provide confidence and comfort to members of the St. Louis community. He represents the best of Duo Dogs and we are excited to continue amplifying their story.”

Barclay first started with the Blues organization in fall 2018 as part of Duo Dogs’ puppy raising program. Front office staff members helped raise Barclay for the first 18 months of his life while working with Duo Dogs’ trainers to teach Barclay some basic skills.

This is during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run, making Barclay the first-ever Stanley Pup Champion. He was then given a custom Purina Stanley Cup championship collar.

Barclay will be working to help calm people experiencing anxiety while at the Enterprise Center, he will make visits to grade schools as part of the Blues Bookworms Reading Program, he will visit children in the hospital, and he will bring attention to Duo’s mission.

“At Duo Dogs, we train and connect dogs to individuals with physical, emotional and social needs,” director of engagement Stacy Maly-Rodgers said. “As our first Ambassador, we know Barclay will help get the word out that the work we do matters and that it changes lives for the better. He feels at home with the Blues, and we know he’ll do an incredible job in his new role.”

Barclay’s new role will continue to be celebrated at Barkin’ for the Blues at Enterprise Center during games against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and Sunday. To benefit Duo Dogs, fans can buy limited edition Barclay-themed autographed mystery pucks at stlauthentics.com.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News