Blues to host auction/raffle to benefit Tennessee tornado relief efforts

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will host a benefit auction and raffle starting on Thursday, March 5th at 10 a.m. through Sunday, March 8th at 9 p.m. The auction/raffle will benefit the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee’s tornado relief efforts.

Fans will be able to bid for dinner at The Capital Grille with Blues Alumni, all-inclusive tickets to a future Blues-Predators game, Enterprise Center concert tickets as well as autographed Blues memorabilia, game-used equipment, and more. The team will also raffle off a club-level suite for 16 people to a 2020-21 Blues-Predators game at Enterprise Center. Raffle tickets will cost $1 each.

To bid on items or purchase raffle tickets, text BLUES TO 76278 or got to www.blues.givesmart.com. If you just want to donate to the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee, click on the donate now button.