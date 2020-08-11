Blues welcome baby Barbashev as they get ready for the playoffs

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues are celebrating its newest fan. The team posted a picture of Ivan Barbashev’s new baby.
Baby Daniil arrived August 10, on the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoff!
