Blues welcome baby Barbashev as they get ready for the playoffs

Finding a new job has never been easy – now, in the age of COVID-19, job seekers have to navigate new tools, such as Zoom to impress their prospective bosses. Here are ten tips to help you nail your next virtual job interview:

Practice using Zoom – There are always going to be some aspects of a job interview that can't foreseen, but knowing how to use Zoom shouldn't be one of them. Find a friend or family member and set up a mock interview to make sure you know how everything works before it counts.