BMW thief busted after officers recognize suspect from video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police arrested a man who was caught on camera stealing a BMW last week. Melah Maipandi, 22, faces charges for burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
A BMW owner saw a man get into his car on April 16 through a Ring doorbell camera feed. He then drove away in the stolen vehicle from the 2900 block of Ashby Road.
The man must have found the keys to the car inside the home. Police say that nothing else was disturbed inside the home.
Video of the incident was shared with local news stations to help catch the thief. Officers were able to identify the suspect from the camera footage.
Police found the man, the keys, and the stolen BMW later. They say Maipandi admitted to stealing the vehicle.