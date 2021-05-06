Boa constrictor saved, MDC reminds people not to ‘dump’ unwanted pets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) was able to save a red-tailed boa constrictor from death, but these non-native creatures don’t usually survive Missouri conditions.

The MDC wants to remind Missourians to not “dump pets.”

The boa was found on the Drury Mincy Conservation Area near Kirbyville in Taney County.

The “near-freezing temperature outside” caused the boa to suffer and “was near death” when it was found. It was rescued and taken to a wildlife rehab near Cassville.

“It was treated and is alive and doing well,” the MDC said

Contact a local animal control, rescue, shelter, or humane society to find out what to do with unwanted pets.