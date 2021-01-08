St. Louis City leaders poised to officially weigh in on rioting in DC

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is expected to introduce a resolution condemning the rioting that took place in DC on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is facing more fallout for objecting to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Reed says the acts were a direct result of misinformation that was purposely spread by elected officials. Reed went on to say that elected officials and legislative body Board of Aldermen members are sworn to represent the truth and defend the constitution even if they don’t like a certain set of facts.

Reed told FOX 2 that the resolution is important because it sends a message that the Board of Aldermen will not stand by and allow democracy to be put in jeopardy.

Reed plans to suspend the rules during the Board of Alderman meeting Friday at 10:00 a.m. when he introduces the resolution and asks members to support it.

Hawley now faces more backlash for deciding to still object to Joe Biden’s presidential win after the rioting. The objection was soundly defeated by a vote of lawmakers.

Hawley has now lost a book deal over that move. Publisher Simon & Schuster said it will no longer publish a planned book by Hawley.

The publisher said in a statement, “we did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley responded calling the move a direct assault on the First Amendment and that he will see Simon & Schuster in court.

There is also an online petition at change.org calling for Hawley to be expelled from the Senate. More than 80,000 people have signed that petition.