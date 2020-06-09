Board of Aldermen President set to introduce bill that directs “Use of Force” policy be update for St. Louis police department

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Aldermanic Board President Lewis Reed is set to introduce a bill this Friday that aims to overhaul the current use of force for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The bill will require the Commissioner of Police to update the Use of Force Policy to include:

1. Ban officers from using chokeholds or strangleholds as a use of force method;

2. Require officers to use de-escalation tactics when appropriate and possible in place of use of force tactics;

3. Establish a duty to intervene policy, which would require officers to either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required; and

4. Edit the current use of force reporting policy to include comprehensive reporting and require officers to complete a report if a weapon is drawn and pointed at a civilian(s) regardless if the weapon was discharged or not

It’s hoped that a updated policy will lead to a better relationship between the police department and the residents of the City of St. Louis.

Reed cited the Ferguson Commission report that states:

“The regular use of force has led many citizens to view the police as an occupying force in their neighborhoods, damaging community trust, and making community safety even more difficult.” According to the report, efforts to repair the relationship between police and the communities they serve “must begin through changes in use-of-force policies.”

The current policy was enacted in April 16, 2014.

It’s expected that Board Bill 63 will have its first reading and introduced to the Board of Aldermen on Friday, June 12th at 10 a.m.

