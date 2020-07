ST. CHARLES – Boaters in the area of Two Branch Marina and Highway C in St. Charles Saturday night took a video of a boat fire before Central County Fire and Rescue were on the scene.

Firefighters were able to secure the boat and extinguish the fire before it spread to other boats and docks.

Central County Fire and Rescue said the “boat was a complete loss,” but on the bright side the docks and other boats weren’t damaged.

Photo From: Professional Firefighters of Central County Fire and Rescue Facebook page

Photo From: Professional Firefighters of Central County Fire and Rescue Facebook page