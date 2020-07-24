Body found at Bridgeton storage facility; Police search for truck

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police were called to the Love’s Self-Storage facility at around 4:30 am Friday morning for a report of damage to the front gate. It appeared that someone tried to ram a vehicle through it. A body was found later on the property.

Police got the call about the body found at around 6:45 am. It is unclear where the body was found on the property. But, crime scene is up in the area. Police are calling the death a homicide.

Police are now looking for a newer model gray Dodge Ram truck. They believe the pickup truck rammed the gate from the inside of the lot to get out.

The storage unit is located along Missouri Bottom Road in Bridgeton.

