Body found behind Walgreens

ST. LOUIS – The body of a man was found behind a Walgreens located in the 2200 block of Chambers Road Wednesday at 7:53 a.m.
Investigators said they did not observe any “obvious physical trauma” on the man’s body.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.
If anyone has information they are urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.