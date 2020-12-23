Body found behind Walgreens

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – The body of a man was found behind a Walgreens located in the 2200 block of Chambers Road Wednesday at 7:53 a.m.

Investigators said they did not observe any “obvious physical trauma” on the man’s body.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

If anyone has information they are urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.