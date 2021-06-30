Body found in Clayton’s Shaw Park pond identified

CLAYTON, Mo. – The body of a 26-year-old man found in a pond at Shaw Park on the evening of Monday, June 21 has been identified. Police are not releasing the name to the public out of respect to his family.

An autopsy conducted by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner reveals that the man died from drowning. There is no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Someone walking past the pond spotted the body that night. The pond was drained while police conducted an investigation.

The identity of the person who drowned in the pond was not immediately known. Police asked the public for help and announced that the victim has been identified today.