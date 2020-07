FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo.- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in Gerald, Mo. The body was found in a field in the 700 block of DaniMac Lane off County Line Road.

The sheriff released a statement say deputies and detectives found a vehicle that had been stuck in a field with an unidentified body lying nearby. The body was decomposed and sent to the Medical Examiner office to assist in the identification of the body.