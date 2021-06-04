Body found in Jefferson County home identified – Deputy recovering but, ‘needs prayers’

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The body of a woman found in a home where investigators were searching for a missing man has been identified. Sheriff Dave Marshak says that Tanya Gould, 31, was a murder victim. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the police at 636-797-5515.

Tanya Gould

The SWAT Team and Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the 8000 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill last Friday as part of a missing persons investigation into 36-year-old Jerry Crew. He was last seen on April 21, 2021.

Investigators were outside the home on Lake Drive when Anthony Legens, 36, began shooting at authorities, who fired back. Legens was shot and killed around 10:45 pm.

Deputy Zach Faulkner

A SWAT team member was shot at and taken to an area hospital to have emergency surgery. Sheriff Dave Marshak says that Deputy Zach Faulkner is now awake and has been moved to the ICU. He has not eaten since last Friday, but he “is headed in the right direction.” Marshak is asking for the public’s continued thoughts and prayers.

BackStoppers is providing $10,000 in assistance for the two law enforcement officers that were shot in the line of duty on Friday, May 28th. Another officer was shot in St. Louis in an unrelated incident that evening.

Gould’s body was found on the property. Legens has prior criminal cases for domestic assault, burglary, illegal weapon possession, and drug charges. She had a past with Legens.

A GoFundMe page set up by Tanya’s friends describes her as “the most beautiful soul who lost her life at the hands of domestic abuse,” adding that she “made several attempts to escape.”

Jerry Crew
Jerry Crew

There was no sign of Jerry Crew after investigators searched it over Memorial Day weekend. If anyone has information about Crew’s disappearance, you’re asked to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.

