Body found in St. Clair, Missouri forest

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mo. – A woman’s body was found this morning in St. Clair, Missouri. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies with a K-9 search team found her at around 7:15 am in a wooded area near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court.
The police and dogs were searching the area after a report of a missing person was filed on May 18. A woman walked away from a home into the woods and was not seen since.
The body was taken from the area to continue the investigation. The medical examiner is now performing an autopsy and identification. Once her family has been notified then the ID will become public. It is not clear when a positive identification will be established.