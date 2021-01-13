Body found near Poplar Street Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The body of a man was found under the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge.
Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene where law enforcement was investigating at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit at about 9:45 a.m.
Both agencies are investigating the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as authorities release details.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the Illinois State Police at 618-954-8460 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.
