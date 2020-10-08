Body found in Green Park quarry of man who escaped arrest

ST. LOUIS – The body of a man who escaped arrest on Thursday, September 24 was found by St. Louis County Police officers Wednesday, October 7 at 8:46 a.m.

Police said officers tried to take a 29-year-old man into custody on September 24 at 8:46 a.m. after they were called to a business at 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive for two “suspicious persons.” Both people were “taken into custody without incident for active wants/warrants.” The 29-year-old man was able to flee on foot.

“A canine handler and his partner responded to the area to initiate a track of the individual’s last known location,” police said. The track led officers west towards the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive. The terrain in that area was determined “too dangerous” and the track was done.

Officers continued their investigation Wednesday, October 7 in the area of 10328 Lake Bluff Drive. There is a quarry in the area filled with water and “surrounded by steep embankments.” The man’s body was then found near the banks in about two feet of water.

The man was reported missing by a family member Sunday, September 27 at about 7:06 p.m. The person’s last known location was at a residence in the 100 block of Horn Avenue.

Police said the man has not yet been positively identified.

