Body ID’d after being found in car at Cahokia car dealership

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A coroner has identified the decomposed remains of a woman whose body was found inside a car parked at an automotive repair shop and car dealership in Illinois’ Metro East region.

St. Clair County’s coroner identified the woman as 38-year-old Michelle R. Johnson. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Johnson, who was homeless, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after her body was discovered inside a car at a dealership and auto repair shop in Cahokia.

Investigators have not determined how long her body had been there and the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.