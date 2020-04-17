Body of St. Charles man identified after car found in a Miller County pond

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – A St. Charles man’s body found along Poplar Road in Miller County has been identified. The sheriff’s office reports that Dallas Murphey, 58, had ties to the area. He was recently released from the hospital before he disappeared.

Witnesses tell police that Murphey left a home on Poplar Road in January with the intention of returning to St. Charles. Officers found his vehicle submerged in a pond with the body inside.

There is no foul play suspected in this death. Police believe Murphy had a medical emergency while driving and drove into the pond. He was unable to swim to safety.

Murphy’s family have been notified about the death. The Miller County Sheriff’s office sends their condolences to the family.