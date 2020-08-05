Bodybuilding.com releases twinkies-flavored protein powder

ST. LOUIS – Now you can use Protein Powder to help hit your fitness goals without sacrificing your sweet tooth.

Bodybuilding.com and Hostess are teaming up to bring you flavored protein powders. The collaboration is called ” Remix Nutrition”.

The first two offerings will be twinkie flavored protein powder and chocolate cupcake flavored protein powder. Both are said to mimic the iconic flavor of the hostess snacks while offering the nutritional value you look for in a protein powder.

The two flavors will be sold in two-pound containers for $29.99 each on bodybuilding.com. The site is planning to release even more flavors in the near future.

