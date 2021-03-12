Boeing delivers first F-15EX; left Lambert Airport for Florida

ST. LOUIS– Boeing delivered the first F-15EX fighter jet to the U.S. Air Force yesterday. The jet left Lambert Airport Thursday afternoon and landed at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.
The F-15EX offers next-generation technologies to support the U.S. Air Force fighter mission.
This week’s delivery was ahead of schedule and another new jet is expected to be delivered by the end of the month. Future plans call for 144 new jets.
Last month, Boeing tested the new fighter jet out with a test flight over St. Louis.