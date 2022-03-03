Boeing giving $2 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

A woman sits by the window of a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Boeing announced Thursday that its charitable foundation will donate $2 million to efforts to help feed, clothe and care for Ukrainian people who have been displaced from their homes and the country itself as a result of the Russian military invasion there last week.

The company, which employs thousands in the St. Louis region, is using its Charitable Trust to divide up the money among several organizations, including the American Red Cross, CARE and Americares to help with food, medical supplies, and other needs.

“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people,” Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s president and CEO said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis. While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering.”

The company will also match employee contributions made for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.