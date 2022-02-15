Boeing offers program to help employees become pilots

ST. LOUIS — Aerospace giant Boeing offers amazing benefits to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry, including tuition reimbursements and incentives to fly. Yes, you read that correctly.

Boeing pays a percentage of the cost for every single employee to take flight lessons that can lead to a private pilot’s license.

Thirty-year-old Taylor Johnson, a talent acquisition advisor at Boeing, discovered the incredible perk while preparing an offer for a job candidate and decided to take advantage of it.

Johnson is also a flight student at STL Flight Training, Inc. in Cahokia, Illinois.

“I’ve always enjoyed the view from airplanes,” she said.

Johnson needs 60 hours to secure her license, which she hopes to secure by November. She is well on her way to earning her wings.