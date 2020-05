COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – City officials issued a Boil Water Advisory because of a water main break in Collinsville Wednesday morning.

The break affects residents along living on Pearl Street. Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

If you have any questions please call Mound Public Water District at (618) 344-9264.