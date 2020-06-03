Boil order issued for parts of St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Parts of St. Charles County are under a precautionary boil advisory Wednesday after a water main broke near the Cottleville Post Office that is causing low water pressure.
The advisory affects about 5,600 hundred customers. The boil order is in effect until further notice. Boil orders usually last about 24 hours.
During a boil water order, residential users of affected public water supplies should take the following measures to protect themselves from consuming potentially contaminated water:
- Bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing fresh fruits/vegetables, hand washing and tooth brushing.
- The affected tap water should be used for these purposes only after it has been brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes.
- The affected tap water may be used for washing dishes if a dishwashing machine is used. If dishes are hand washed, boiled or bottled water should be used. The affected tap water may be used if the clean dishes are immersed for at least one minute in a sink of water to which on full tablespoon of regular household bleach has been added.
- The affected tap water may be used for bathing and/or showering.
- The affected tap water may be used for household cleaning