Boil order lifted in north St. Louis County

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. – A precautionary boil order has been lifted for many municipalities in north St. Louis County. Missouri American Water says that water quality tests have confirmed that the water is safe for consumption.

The boil order went into effect on Monday after a 36-inch water main break that caused water pressure to drop.

The boil order has been lifted for the following areas:

Maryland Heights

Bridgeton

Unincorporated St Louis

Overland, Vinita Park

Normandy, Charlack

Hanley Hills, Pagedale

Greendale, Bellerieve

Pasadena Hills

Berkely

Woodson Terrace

Edmunson

Breckenridge Hill

St. Ann