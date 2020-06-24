Boil order lifted in north St. Louis County

Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 966 deaths/ 18,577 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. – A precautionary boil order has been lifted for many municipalities in north St. Louis County. Missouri American Water says that water quality tests have confirmed that the water is safe for consumption.

The boil order went into effect on Monday after a 36-inch water main break that caused water pressure to drop.

The boil order has been lifted for the following areas:

  • Maryland Heights
  • Bridgeton
  • Unincorporated St Louis
  • Overland, Vinita Park
  • Normandy, Charlack
  • Hanley Hills, Pagedale
  • Greendale, Bellerieve
  • Pasadena Hills
  • Berkely
  • Woodson Terrace
  • Edmunson
  • Breckenridge Hill
  • St. Ann

